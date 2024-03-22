WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Announces Dividend of $0.09

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 25,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,860. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $129.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,699,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,498,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

