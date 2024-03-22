WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.57

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.57 and last traded at $45.57, with a volume of 156881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

