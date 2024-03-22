WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Announces Dividend of $0.25

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

DXJS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,057. The company has a market cap of $60.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

