WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRW traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 616,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,501. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $59.69 and a 12-month high of $76.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

