Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Up 1.6%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.80. 819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Worley Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Worley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.1301 dividend. This is a positive change from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

