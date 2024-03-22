Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:WOR traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 97,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after acquiring an additional 108,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.