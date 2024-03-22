Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.42

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 15139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.
Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $510.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $2,103,000.
About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.
