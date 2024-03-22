Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.48

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.