1,600 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.51. 1,812,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,482. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

