16,703 Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,391,000. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,539,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,769,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,364,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,797,000 after purchasing an additional 909,584 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 590,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,069. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

