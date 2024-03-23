191,856 Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Bought by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,000. Photronics comprises about 0.5% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,548,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 159,393 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Photronics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth about $990,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 319,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,299. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Photronics

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

