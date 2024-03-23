42-coin (42) Price Up 17.5% Over Last Week

42-coin (42) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $166.10 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for approximately $49,878.99 or 0.78434084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00134868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009390 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.