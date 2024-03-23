9,902 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,902 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 65.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,778,000 after buying an additional 1,260,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SouthState by 666.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after buying an additional 1,155,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SouthState by 45.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,925 shares of company stock worth $988,686. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SSB traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $81.42. 363,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,100. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.74.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
