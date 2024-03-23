9,902 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,902 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 65.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,778,000 after buying an additional 1,260,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SouthState by 666.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after buying an additional 1,155,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SouthState by 45.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,925 shares of company stock worth $988,686. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Get Our Latest Report on SouthState

SouthState Price Performance

NASDAQ SSB traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $81.42. 363,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,100. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.