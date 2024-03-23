Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.62. 16,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,796. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $96.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.41.

