Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,945,673,000 after buying an additional 184,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,089,485,000 after buying an additional 565,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.50. 5,899,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,912. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $259.30 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.99.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.77.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

