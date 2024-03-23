accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $568.68

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 568.68 ($7.24) and traded as low as GBX 505 ($6.43). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.49), with a volume of 111,034 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Friday, January 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 532.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 567.44. The company has a market capitalization of £211.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3,907.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Steve Brown sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.81), for a total value of £802,500 ($1,021,642.27). In other news, insider Fern MacDonald sold 59,612 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.87), for a total transaction of £321,904.80 ($409,808.78). Also, insider Steve Brown sold 150,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.81), for a total transaction of £802,500 ($1,021,642.27). Insiders have sold 265,589 shares of company stock valued at $142,388,175 over the last three months. 7.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

