Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.09.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

