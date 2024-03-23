Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

INTF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. 68,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,290. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.