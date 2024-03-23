Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,071,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,786,431. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

