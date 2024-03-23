Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,819,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $714.27. 445,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,841. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $650.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.09. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

