Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $13.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,286. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $227.66.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

