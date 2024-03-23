Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.70. 1,454,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,417. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

