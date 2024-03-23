Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $844,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 100.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,622,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,430.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

