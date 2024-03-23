Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,168,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,528. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

