Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Masco by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Masco by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 15.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after purchasing an additional 711,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Masco by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,270 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MAS stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.10. 1,627,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,160. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

