Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.09. 394,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,992. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

