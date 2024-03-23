Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. 29,001,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,031,004. The stock has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

