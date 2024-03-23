Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 27,562 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.3% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 1.20% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $18,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMTM. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,264,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,058,000 after purchasing an additional 968,982 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IMTM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,354. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

