Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.99. 1,125,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,033. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $177.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.