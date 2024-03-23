Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $112.45. 1,479,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,792. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $113.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

