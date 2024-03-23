Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

AMD traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.65. 57,899,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,970,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.