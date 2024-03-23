Advisor Resource Council Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisor Resource Council cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0 %

GOOG stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,228,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,490,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.28 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

