Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $52.92 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00083301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00020954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00017640 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,073,998,062 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.