Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Allison Transmission worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,402 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 307,322 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 217,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 110,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.03. 499,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,957. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

