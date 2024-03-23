Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.19. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 10,100 shares.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$25.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

