American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.75. 906,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.75 and its 200-day moving average is $126.16. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

