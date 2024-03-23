Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 406.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.31%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 409,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,116 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 240.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

