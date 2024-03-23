Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.31% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

AMPX opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 409,800 shares of company stock worth $1,651,116 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 34.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

