Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.31% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.
Amprius Technologies Stock Performance
AMPX opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $10.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 409,800 shares of company stock worth $1,651,116 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
