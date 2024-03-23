Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Harbor Island Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Harbor Island Capital LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,599 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 18.7% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $37,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 31.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 39,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after buying an additional 69,388 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,618. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.69. The firm has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

