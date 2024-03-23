Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.25. 3,829,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

