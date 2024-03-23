Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 100,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $79.64. 12,832,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,580,424. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

