Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $886,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.43. 3,900,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,729,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

