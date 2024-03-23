Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,767 shares during the quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.04. The stock had a trading volume of 378,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,849. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

