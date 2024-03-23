Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.66. 161,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,301. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.