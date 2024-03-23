Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,508 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,058 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 279.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,962,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,128,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,742. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.