ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy ETF Announces Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:ARKZ)

ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKZ traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,685. ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.19.

