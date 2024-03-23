ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Sold by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. 2,351,245 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

