ARPA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $107.71 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, ARPA has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One ARPA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. ARPA has a market cap of $107.71 million and approximately $46.14 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.08275478 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $82,232,769.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

