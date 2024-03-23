Arweave Achieves Market Cap of $2.38 Billion (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $36.42 or 0.00056625 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $78.33 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,310.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.59 or 0.00703758 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00130222 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000420 BTC.
About Arweave
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.
