ASD Achieves Market Cap of $45.21 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, ASD has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $45.21 million and $2.70 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007769 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00025769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00016059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001626 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,426.75 or 1.00019128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011734 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00153304 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06598681 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,585,011.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.